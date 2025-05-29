Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:47
Dramatic footage shows rugby-playing police officer tackle and arrest wanted man
Police camera footage shows the moment a rugby-playing police officer tackles a wanted man to the ground.
Lee Martin, 33, was wanted for a number of offences, and he was traced to the North Tyneside area on May 1.
Northumbria Police said Martin tried to escape from officers and ran along a rear lane in Wallsend to avoid being captured. Yet a plain-clothed officer used his rugby skills to intercept Martin and arrest him.
Martin, of Kings Road North, Wallsend, was jailed for 20 weeks after pleading guilty to burglary, theft and assault.
Detective Inspector Jonathan May praised the officer “who was determined to catch Martin before he had the chance to escape and managed to apprehend him”.
Up next
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
17:41
How Ange’s Spurs beat Man United with just one shot on goal
18:22
Why Crystal Palace deserved to win the FA Cup
13:43
Why Arsenal want Martin Zubimendi so badly
12:41
Why this Man United team could genuinely get relegated
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
00:57
Gary Lineker reveals mistake during tearful MOTD final message
00:34
Lineker’s message to Match of the Day fans as he presents final show
01:57
Son Heung-min ‘just partying, celebrating’ after Europa League win
04:37