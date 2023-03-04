‘Mystery loud bang’ reported in Leicester caught on CCTV

A mysterious “bang” has been reported across Leicester and beyond, leaving many locals baffled.

Twitter user @SarahJRandom, who is located in Beaumont Leys, LE4, caught the moment on her CCTV camera, shortly after midday on Saturday (4 March).

Other social media users speculated that what they heard was a “sonic boom” - with some saying they felt their homes shake during it.

The noise was also reported in Melton and Northampton.

A similar “bang” was reported in London in January 2021 when RAF jets were scrambled.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.