Liam Payne fans sing ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ at Hyde Park vigil

Hundreds of fans gathered in Hyde Park to sing One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ during a vigil for Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old tragically died after falling from a third-story balcony in a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

Attendees held posters, balloons, and flowers in the west London park as they came together to pay their respects.

Vigils were also held in various locations across England over the weekend.