Libya: Turkey sends third aid plane as deadly floods hit North African nation

Turkish officials said a third aircraft carrying aid and search and rescue workers has flown to flood-stricken Libya on Tuesday (12 September).

Two other planes had already been dispatched to provide help after deadly floods from Storm Daniel hit the North African nation, sweeping away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns.

Authorities estimate that around 2,000 people have died in Derna, an eastern city where heavy rainfall and floods broke dams.

According to the Red Cross, 10,000 people were feared to be missing across the country.