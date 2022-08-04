Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.

