Liverpool MP condemns ‘mindless violence’ after nine-year-old girl fatally shot

Liverpool MP Paula Barker has called for justice after a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in the city on Monday, 22 August.

“It is utterly devastating, and it comes 15 years to the day after Rhys Jones was senselessly murdered on the streets of our city as well. This is completely unacceptable, and this mindless violence simply has to stop.”

Merseyside Police said the child was shot and killed after a man fired a gun inside a house, with two others also injured.

