Liz Truss resigned ‘because the lettuce was better than her’, Jess Phillips says

Liz Truss resigned as prime minister “because the lettuce was better than her”, Labour MP Jess Phillips has said.

Speaking about the controversy around Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, the shadow minister took a passing shot at his successor.

“We forget this all the time, Boris Johnson resigned because he covered up for Chris Pincher, and Liz Truss resigned because the lettuce was better than her,” Ms Phillips said, referencing the infamous Daily Star live stream of the iceberg lettuce that outlasted her.

“They left in disgrace for crashing the economy, and Partygate, and all the rest of it.”