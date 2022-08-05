‘A recession is inevitable’: Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ economic plan won’t work

Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ proposed economic strategy won’t work as a recession is “inevitable” in the current global economy.

“What Liz seems to be saying is, at a time that we’re already spending £85b in debt interest... we should be borrowing even more money,” the former trade secretary said.

Speaking with Anna Botting on Sky News, Dr Fox added “If there was an easy way to get out of the inflationary problem and growth, don’t you think it would have been done?”

Dr Fox said Rishi Sunak’s plan is “the sensible way forward.”

