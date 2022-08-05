Kay Burley listed multiple examples of Liz Truss’ U-turns in her political opinions during an interview with the Tory leadership candidate.

“You were a remainer, and now you’re not. You supported Brits to fight in Ukraine, then you didn’t. You wanted to build on the Green Belt, now you don’t.

“You wanted to abolish the monarchy, and now you don’t,” Burley poses to Truss, adding: “Will the real Ms Truss please stand up?”

The foreign secretary, along with Rishi Sunak, was being interviewed on Sky News’ Battle for Number 10.

