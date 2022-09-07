Liz Truss urged to prioritise restoration of Stormont and Northern Ireland protocol

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have urged Liz Truss to prioritise the restoration of power-sharing in Stormont and resolving issues caused by the Northern Ireland protocol.

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said that the UK government should not "pander to the DUP" as she called for an urgent meeting with Ms Truss.

"Stop pandering to the approach which is damaging to our ability to help people through the cost of living crisis,” she said.

By contrast, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that Ms Truss should focus on resolving issues caused by the Northern Ireland protocol.

