Liz Truss insists she is ‘a fighter, not a quitter’ as she faces calls to resign

Liz Truss insisted she is “a fighter not a quitter” as she faced calls to resign during a fiery session of PMQs.

Standing opposite her at the dispatch box, Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Conservative Party’s economic credibility is “gone” and asked the prime minister: “Why is she still here?”

“I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability,” Ms Truss replied.

Mr Starmer also read out a list of dropped economic policies, with Labour MPs shouting “gone” after each one.

