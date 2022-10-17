Moment Liz Truss appears in Commons after mystery absence during urgent questions

Liz Truss appeared in the House of Commons at the conclusion of urgent questions on Monday afternoon, having missed the session due to “urgent business”.

Penny Mordaunt stood in for the prime minister but refused to reveal what business Ms Truss was attending to, despite being asked multiple times.

As she entered the chamber shortly before Jeremy Hunt’s first address as chancellor, the PM was met with cheers from a number of Tory MPs.

Ms Truss could be seen smiling as she took her seat on the bench.

