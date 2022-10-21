Moment off-duty police officer jumps into river to catch armed criminal

Bodycam footage captures the dramatic moment police officers jumped into a river to catch an armed criminal.

After a car chase through southeast London, gunman Clive Tebu attempted to evade arrest by fleeing on foot.

He climbed over a wall and jumped into the River Quaggy on the other side while one officer - in full gear - followed.

As Tebu tried to get away, an off-duty officer who had seen the chase stepped in to assist, chasing him through the water.

He was able to catch the suspect and hold him until the on-duty officer arrived.

Sign up for our newsletters.