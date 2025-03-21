Apocalyptic scenes as flames and smoke engulf Hayes electrical substation

Bright orange flames and thick black smoke engulf a Hayes electrical substation, in dramatic footage captured by local residents.

Videos sent to The Independent resemble apocalyptic scenes as the blaze took hold late Thursday evening (20 March).

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.23pm and received 212 calls about the fire.

An estimated 67,000 households are believed to have been left without power after the fire at the substation.

London Fire Brigade said the fire was under control on Friday (21 March) with approximately 10 per cent of it still alight.