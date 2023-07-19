Footage shows the moment a Just Stop Oil supporter was punched to the ground and kicked during a slow march in London.

In a clip shared by the group, a Mercedes is seen stopped on Cromwell Road, west London, having apparently crashed.

A woman gets out the vehicle and shouts “Stop now, I’m pregnant” before a man also gets out of the car and storms towards protesters.

He is seen swinging at a Just Stop Oil supporter and shoving him to the ground, before appearing to kick him in the head.

A statement from Just Stop Oil said that Daniel Knorr, 21, was assaulted, but that he does not plan to report the incident to the police.

Their statement made no reference to the woman who shouted that she was “pregnant”.

The Independent has approached the Metropolitan Police for comment on the incident.