Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Bank of England

Just Stop Oil activists have spayed orange paint on the Bank of England’s doors during their latest demonstration in central London.

The environmental group also targeted the News UK building, the Home Office, and the MI5 on Monday (31 October).

Footage shows the protesters using fire extinguishers to cover the central bank’s entrance in their bid to grab the government’s attention.

“The buildings were chosen to represent the four pillars that support and maintain the power of the fossil fuel economy — government, security, finance and media,” Just Stop Oil tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletters.