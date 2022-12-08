Sadiq Khan’s head targeted in ‘gun sight’ during Tottenham Conservatives’ video

A local Conservative party group appeared to post a video of Sadiq Khan’s face “gun sights”.

Tottenham Conservatives shared the clip this week as part of their campaign against the mayor of London’s clean air policies.

It shows Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs, which moves across his face.

Labour MPs including Dawn Butler and David Lammy have condoned the video.

“If the Conservative head office condones this behaviour then they are not fit to govern,” Ms Butler said.

