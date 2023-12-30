The organisers behind London’s prestigious New Year’s Eve firework display have revealed their biggest concern ahead of the night.

The display team has been loading tonnes of fireworks onto barges that will be used as the ‘launch pads’ for the New Year display on Sunday (31 December) along the River Thames.

Nearly 12,000 individual fireworks will be set off on Sunday evening as part of the countdown to 2024.

Darryl Fleming, director of Titanium Fireworks, also revealed how plans for the celebration of the year started back in August