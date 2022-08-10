The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies.

The last confirmed image of Ms Davies, 24, was taken at around 12:30pm on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon.

Ms Davies left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July, disappearing days later.

She is seen wearing a dark jacket, a red T-shirt and light grey trousers in the image.

Five people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap.

