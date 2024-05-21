David Lammy was heckled by pro-Palestine protesters as he tried to speak at an IPPR anti-corruption event in London on Tuesday 21 May.

The disruption went on for ten minutes as the shadow foreign secretary defended his position on the war in Gaza.

“We have been calling for a ceasefire for months,” Mr Lammy said, responding to shouts from the audience.

“I’m not currently in government, I’m not arming anybody,” he added, firing back at calls from the protesters to “stop arming Israel”.

Mr Lammy was speaking at an event hosted by the Institute For Public Policy Research - a progressive think tank.