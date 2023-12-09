Protesters from Extinction Rebellion and other campaign groups joined a demonstration outside BP offices in London on Saturday 9 December as part of a “global day of action” calling for countries to tackle climate change.

The demonstrations, held around the world, coincide with the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai.

Protesters in London sought to link BP to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, after Israel granted a licence for the energy giant to explore a gas field in the Mediterranean, close to the Tamar field about 50 miles offshore.