Dawn raids carried out as part of London slave labour cannabis farm investigation

A series of raids have been carried out across London as part of an investigation into suspected modern slavery.

Officials are looking into an organised crime group suspected of using victims to operate cannabis farms.

The National Crime Agency released these bodycam clips showing their officers conducting the searches on Wednesday, 25 January.

Both clips were filmed in Eltham, southeast London.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, human trafficking, and cannabis production offences.

