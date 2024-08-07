Aerial footage shows thousands of anti-racism protesters gathering to protect an asylum centre in Walthamstow.

Around 8,000 people joined a counter-protest by Waltham Forest Stand Up to Racism to defend the centre from the threat of a far-right riot on Wednesday (7 August).

Weyman Bennett, co-convenor of Stand Up to Racism, said: “Tonight shows we can beat the far-right. We won’t let them attack Muslims, migrants or refugees.

“In city after city, people came together to unite against racism and the far right threat. We need more of that.”