London road cordoned off after stabbings leave one dead and one injured

A street in east London was cordoned off and a murder investigation launched after two women were stabbed in Newham on Sunday (23 October).

One of the women, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second, in her 30s, has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police Service are urgently seeking a man who they believe was known to the women.

