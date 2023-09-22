Watch: Topless daredevil scales London’s ‘Cheesegrater’ skyscraper with no ropes

Warning: The actions shown in this video are dangerous and should not be attempted

A topless daredevil was filmed scaling London’s 50-storey “Cheesegrater” skyscraper with no climbing equipment on Friday 22 September.

The man wearing shorts, climbing shoes and a chalk bag, climbed the 225-metre-tall Leadenhall Building without ropes.

City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof and arrested for aggravated trespass.

“We were called at 9.06am and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody,” Chief Inspector Tom Fisher said in a statement.