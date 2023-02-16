‘Mayor who took no action’: Khan refuses to be lectured on Ulez by Boris Johnson

Sadiq Khan has hit back at Boris Johnson’s criticism of the planned expansion of London’s ultra-low emissions zone.

The Ulez is due to be expanded to cover the whole of the capital from 29 August to boost air quality, with a £12.50 daily fee for vehicles not meeting minimum standards.

Mr Khan said he will take “no lectures” from his predecessor as London mayor, Mr Johnson, who in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, accused Mr Khan of expanding the scheme to “rake in money” from motorists.

