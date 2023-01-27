Police cordon in London’s West End after man fatally crushed by hydraulic urinal

Police have cornered off part of London's West End after a man was crushed to death under a hydraulic urinal.

This footage shows the scene by The Palace Theatre as ambulance, fire, and police crews responded to the scene.

Emergency services raced to the scene just after 1pm on Friday, 27 January, to try and free the man who was working on the toilet.

Rescue teams were able to free the maintenance worker but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.