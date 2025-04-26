Armed robber’s bizarre message to cashier after raiding store

An armed robber told a 7-Eleven cashier to "have a good night" as he demanded money from the cash register at the Los Angeles store on 18 April.

The Los Angeles Police Department said its Rampart Division detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating additional victims who may have been targeted by a group responsible for a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in LAPD’s area as well as in the cities of Baldwin Park and Pasadena on the same day.

A suspect arrested for 211 PC robbery has been identified as Jacuri Tobias, 21. A 15-year-old juvenile and a 17-year-old juvenile were also taken into custody.

One suspect fled on foot and remains outstanding.