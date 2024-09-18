Moment elderly woman severely injured in Los Angeles hit and run

An elderly woman was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles, newly-released video shows.

Footage from 6 September shows a black Hyundai Sedan turning onto Costello Avenue as the pedestrian makes her way over a crosswalk.

The driver failed to stop as the woman was knocked over and fled the scene southbound on Costello Avenue and westbound Davana Terrance.

Los Angeles Police Department said paramedics responded to the scene and transported the severely injured 63-year-old to hospital.