Los Angeles: Two killed and five injured in shooting in San Pedro park

02:36

Oliver Browning | 1658739468

Los Angeles: Two killed and five injured in shooting in San Pedro park

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a Los Angeles park on Sunday (24 July).

Gunfire broke out at an informal car show in the community of San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As part of Southern California car culture, owners of classic cars and low riders often gather in public places to show off their rides.

The shooting victims, four men and three women, ranged in age from 23 to 54, but a spokesperson said he could offer no information about what caused the confrontation.

