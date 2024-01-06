Luke Humphries, the newest World Darts Champion, met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for a friendly game of Darts at Downing Street on 5 January 2024.

Humphries described the occasion as “a privilege.”

“These are not things you get to do every day,” he added.

In his visit, Luke Humphries sat down with the prime minister to speak about his personal story and his goal to be an inspiration to the public.

After their talk, Sunak surprised Luke with a Darts set up of his own, and Humphries shared a few pointers to improve his game.