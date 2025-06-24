Off duty police officer attacked by machete-wielding thieves as he confronts them

An off-duty police officer was stabbed several times as he confronted a pair of machete-wielding brothers who were stealing an electric bike.

PC Attwood, a Metropolitan Police officer, was out in Bedfordshire on 2 November 2024, when he noticed Hannan Mahmood, 20, and Humar Mahmood, 19 mid-robbery.

Footage released by police on Monday (23 June) shows PC Attwood approaching the pair, where he told them “not to be so stupid” before trying to block the brothers in with a barricade.

He was then slashed at repeatedly with a machete, receiving a stab wound to his chest.

The brothers, of Belmont Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, robbery, and possession of offensive weapons in connection with the incident.

They were sentenced today at Luton Crown Court to a total of seven years in prison, with an additional five years on licence.