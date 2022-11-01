Made.com appoint administrators after failed rescue talks

Made.com, an online furniture retailer, has filed a notice to appoint administrators after rescue talks to find a buyer for the firm failed.

After the company stopped taking new orders last week, shares were suspended on Tuesday with bosses warning that cash reserves would run out if further funding could not be found to prop up the company.

The decision to appoint administrators means that the company is likely heading towards collapse.

Made.com has 10 days to find a final solution for the firm, according to the BBC.

