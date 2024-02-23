Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:32
Topless man cries after police catch him throwing drugs over garden fence
This is the moment a man cries after he is caught by police throwing class-A drugs over his garden fence.
Jordan Jackson, 26, spotted officers approaching his front door in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and thought he could outwit them by discarding his stash of heroin outside.
As Jackson launched the package, officers were entering the rear of the property and witnessed him throwing the package over the garden fence. The act was also captured on body-worn video.
Knowing he had been caught in the act, Jackson began to cry.
Jackson appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 February and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:41
Watch: Luton boss praises Anfield atmosphere after Liverpool defeat
00:58
Jim Ratcliffe reveals plans for ‘state of the art’ Man United stadium
01:02
Arteta: ‘Cruel’ to judge Arsenal’s CL knockout return on Porto defeat
00:23
Kanye West seen supporting Inter Milan after featuring fans on album
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:32
Wendy Williams’ family breaks silence after dementia diagnosis
00:43
Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell on Saturday Night Takeaway return
01:02
Jacob Rees-Mogg performs bizarre milk taste test live on GB News
00:45