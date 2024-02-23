Topless man cries after police catch him throwing drugs over garden fence

This is the moment a man cries after he is caught by police throwing class-A drugs over his garden fence.

Jordan Jackson, 26, spotted officers approaching his front door in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and thought he could outwit them by discarding his stash of heroin outside.

As Jackson launched the package, officers were entering the rear of the property and witnessed him throwing the package over the garden fence. The act was also captured on body-worn video.

Knowing he had been caught in the act, Jackson began to cry.

Jackson appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 February and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.