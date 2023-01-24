Independent TV
Andrew Malkinson: Man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he denies could have conviction quashed
A man who spent 17 years in prison after being found guilty of rape could be allowed to appeal against his conviction for the first time.
Andrew Malkinson was convicted in 2004 of strangling and raping a 33-year-old woman in Salford.
His lawyers claim that this was despite the absence of forensic evidence linking him to the attack.
Malkinson was released in December 2020.
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that a 48-year-old man from Essex had been arrested in December on suspicion of the rape and has since been released under investigation.
