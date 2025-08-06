Neighbourhood shootout in Manchester which left bullet holes in cars captured on CCTV

This is the moment a gun battle breaks out in Greater Manchester leaving cars riddled with bullet holes.

On Tuesday (August 6), Greater Manchester Police released CCTV footage which shows Anton Grant, 37, opening fire on two individuals on a bike as they rode down Crompton Street in Oldham in November 2024.

Grant and Daniel Eastmond, 41, then proceeded to get into a car and swerve “deliberately” into the bike’s path, before 15 to 18 gunshots were fired as Grant and Eastmond exchanged rounds with the riders.

Grant, of no fixed abode, and Eastmond, from Lime Green Road in Oldham, were both sentenced to 14 years and 5 months for possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The two suspects on the bike have not yet been identified.