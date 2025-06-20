Martin Lewis announced on live TV that the government is launching a consultation into council tax payments which will affect over three million people.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (20 June), the Money Saving Expert founder said he is “grateful” that the government is listening to concerns on council tax debt collection, which Lewis described as “so rapid and aggressive it would make banks blush”.

He said that “forcing someone to pay for a year when they can’t pay for a month” is “destroying lives”.

Lewis announced that the consultation will consider slowing down this process so people have longer to pay the debt before action is taken.