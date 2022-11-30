Martin Lewis reveals who will suffer ‘real hit’ when energy bills rise in January

Martin Lewis has detailed who may be affected by an energy bill rise in January.

The MoneySavingExpert founder revealed that prices could differ between regions in the UK, and those who pay for their energy in a particular way may be hit harder.

It comes after Ofgem announced that the price cap will rise by 20% in January, to £4,279 per year for a typical household, but the government’s energy price guarantee means that typical households will pay £2,500 per year until April 2023.

