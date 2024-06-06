Cars drive through funnel cloud as tornado whips up debris in Maryland

A driver caught a funnel cloud on camera as it whipped up debris as a tornado passed through Maryland on Wednesday, 5 June.

Multiple tornadoes swept across the state, hitting Gaithersburg, Montgomery County, where there were reports of three collapsed structures with people trapped inside according to firefighters.

Mark Monis, who was inside his vehicle in Gaithersburg as the storm started passing through, recorded footage video of a funnel cloud in the distance.

A tornado also hit Michigan, killing a two-year-old child on Wednesday after a tree fell into a home in the city of Livonia.