Susanna Reid confronts Matt Hancock over social distancing: ‘You don’t know the law’

Matt Hancock was grilled by Susanna Reid over an “illegal gathering” he attended while England was in lockdown.

During a tense exchange on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the former health secretary was accused of not knowing the guidelines and laws his government passed.

“I’m not talking about social distancing guidelines, I’m talking about the law,” Reid said after Hancock denied breaking the law.

“England was at stage two of Covid restrictions... you were health secretary at the time, you brought the regulations in. If anybody should have known the law, it should have been you.”

