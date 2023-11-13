The partner of a Metropolitan Police sergeant shot dead in a custody cell has criticised officers for a “catalogue of serious failings”.

Matt Ratana was murdered in the early hours of 25 September 2020 by Louis de Zoysa, who opened fire with an antique revolver at Croydon custody suite in south London.

De Zoysa, 26, had earlier been arrested and searched but officers failed to find the gun he had in an underarm holster, despite discovering bullets in his pocket.

Senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe, concluding an inquest at Croydon Town Hall on Monday into Sgt Ratana’s death, ruled it was an unlawful killing.

Sgt Ratana’s partner of five years, Su Bushby, said she was “angry” because his death “should have been avoided”.

She said: “If it wasn’t for a catalogue of serious failings, and if people had done their job properly, Matt would still be alive today.