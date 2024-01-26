Nowhere is safe to be Jewish, says Maureen Lipman ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day

Dame Maureen Lipman has said she believes there is “nowhere safe to be Jewish” amid a rise in antisemitism.

The actor’s comments came after figures released by the Metropolitan Police showed that antisemitic hate crimes recorded in the wake of Hamas’s October attack on Israel were more than 13 times the number for the same period in 2022.

Dame Maureen spoke to Sky News ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day this Saturday (27 January).

“I honestly think that nowhere is a safe place to be Jewish at the moment, and the UK is part of the global rise in antisemitism event that’s happening,” she said.