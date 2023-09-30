Moment House votes for funding measure to avoid shutdown

The House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to pass a funding resolution and keep the federal government open after Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended his attempts to work with far-right hardliners and instead cut a deal with Democrats on Saturday 30 September.

The final tally on the 45-day measure was 335-91 in favor, with more Democrats than Republicans ending up supporting the measure - perhaps the clearest view of Mr McCarthy’s tough spot.

The measure must be passed by the Senate before it officially halts the prospect of a shutdown.

The Senate is likely to do so without incident, with funding for Ukraine’s defence being the only sticking point.