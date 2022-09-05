Man charged over kidnapping of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

A man has been charged with the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher, who has been missing since Friday, 2 September, after going for her regular morning run near the University of Memphis.

The teacher and business heiress, 34, was allegedly kidnapped and forced into an SUV.

Police arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday on suspicion of her abduction.

Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

