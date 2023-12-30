Watch: Moment ‘meteor’ flashes across night sky over UK

People across the UK have reported seeing a meteor flying through the night sky.

Residents living in London, Birmingham, Reading, Norfolk, and Shrewsbury, reported seeing what many believed to be a shooting star, at around 2am on Saturday (30 December).

Many people took to X, formerly Twitter, to post video footage of the moment the apparent shooting star was seen soaring across the sky.

Birmingham resident John Stewart captured the moment on his CCTV cameras at around 2.07am on Saturday.

Sharing the footage, he said: “Think I just caught a meteor #meteor#Birmingham.”