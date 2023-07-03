Six-year-old falls 40 feet from zip line into lake after harness fails

Nail-biting new footage shows the moment a six-year-old plunged 40 feet from a zip line into a lake after the harness broke.

César Moreno miraculously survived the incident at an amusement park in Monterrey, Mexico, when his harness became separated from the adult guiding him.

The young boy’s sister later revealed that a stranger allegedly dived into the artificial lake to stop him from drowning.

“Terrible park, it’s incredible how disastrous things can happen in the blink of an eye. I only thank God that my Cesar is well”, she wrote on Facebook.

He suffered no injuries, and was able to walk away from the accident.