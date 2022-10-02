Mick Lynch calls for working class to unite and ‘kick out’ the Tories

Mick Lynch called for the working class to unite to “kick out” the Tories after he joined the protest outside the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Sunday, 2 October.

“What we’re seeing is a militant, fundamentalist, right-wing libertarian agenda being put forward. We’re never had that in our country,” the RMT union secretary-general said of the government.

He then called for “the entire working class, with no divisions” to band together to get rid of the Conservatives and “get somebody better in.”

