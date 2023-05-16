Asylum seekers ‘blocked’ from accessing accommodation by locals

Four asylum seekers have left the site of accommodation that was provided for them in County Clare, Ireland, during an ongoing blockage of access routes by locals to the site.

A group of 34 asylum seekers was accommodated at three holiday homes on the site of Magowna House Hotel in Inch on Monday evening (15 May).

However, access roads to the site were then blocked by local protesters using tractors, with another gate being blocked by a silage bail.

