House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to wave off questions about the new restraining order against a MAGA congressman by his former girlfriend.

Florida Rep. Cory Mills has been ordered not to have any contact with Lindsey Langston for reasons of “protection against dating violence.”

“Cory Mills was accused of beating a girlfriend in his DC apartment,” a reporter remarked to Speaker Johnson during a conference Wednesday (15 October), “are you concerned about these allegations?”

Johnson noted that Mills has been “a faithful colleague,” adding, “ I don't know all the details of...what he's doing in his outside life.”

The Speaker concluded by saying, “ let's talk about things that are really serious.”

Mills has denied any wrongdoing.