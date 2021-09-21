Military jet crashes in residential Texas injuring two pilots

A military plane crashed into a residential Texas neighbourhood on Sunday (19 September), injuring two pilots who ejected from the aircraft before the impact.

The aircraft was taking part in a training exercise before it went down in Lake Worth – a Dallas /Fort Worth suburb – shortly before 11am, according to Lake Worth police chief JT Manoushagian.

The two pilots have been brought to hospital with one reported to be in a stable condition and the other in a “serious condition”, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.